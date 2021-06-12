Madrid advances second doses of AstraZeneca to those over 60 for new strains

Madrid has reorganized its vaccination strategy against covid-19 and has decided to bring forward the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines by one week for the most vulnerable population and those over 60 years of age due to the greater presence of cases of variants such as that of India , which in a few weeks could be the predominant one in Spain.

The second dose would be inoculated 11 weeks after the first puncture, instead of 12 as planned, according to the Madrid Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, at a press conference.

Despite the drop in incidence – in 116 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days – Zapatero has stressed his concern about the increase in cases of the Indian variant, 18 confirmed only this week compared to 4 last week, and still with cases pending sequencing.

Not only have imported cases of this variant increased, but “there is community transmission” in Madrid, and seeing what has happened in the United Kingdom, Zapatero has predicted that the Indian variant could become the predominant strain in Spain in a few weeks .

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.