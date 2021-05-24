Madrid activates this week the pilot phase of the new self-citation system to get vaccinated

A man receiving the coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via AFP via Getty Images)

The Community of Madrid will launch this week the pilot phase of the new self-citation system to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The tool is aimed at people between the ages of 57 and 67 who have not yet received a dose.

The web application will start working on May 26 and an appointment for inoculation may be requested at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium and the Wizink Center initially, although it will be gradually extended to the rest of the vaccination points.

The Madrid government has explained that the tool will allow choosing an appointment, both day and time slot, one week ahead. This project intends to offer approximately 2,000 appointments a day, 500 in the morning shift and 500 in the afternoon shift for each of the serum administration centers.

In addition to the website, the platform can also be used through the Virtual Health Card. To use the application it will be necessary for the patient to enter their Autonomous Personal Identification Code of the public health card (CIPA), their DNI or passport and their date of birth.

Thus, the system will check if the user is registered in the population repository of the databases of the Community of Madrid, that he has not yet received any vaccine and that he is in the age group enabled. From this moment, the patient will be able to choose the center, the day and the hour of the appointment.

Once the date is selected, you will receive a verification code through an SMS system for confirmation. Finally, the system will send the citation data and a QR code to access the inoculation point.

