Madrid accuses Gabilondo of copying Ayuso’s housing policies

The Community of Madrid has assured this Sunday that the housing proposal of the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, comes “literally to clone” the implementation by the regional government headed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Gabilondo has promised this Sunday to start the construction of 15,000 new public housing for accessible social rent, if you win the elections on May 4.

Given this, the Minister of Housing and local Administration, David Pérez, has indicated that the PP Government already advocates, defends and promotes public and social housing in the region.

“The data is clear. The Plan Vive that Gabilondo now wants to clone, foresees 25,000 rental homes for the next eight years, 15,000 of them until 2023. The plan already contemplates public prices for rental housing on public land through public-private collaboration, “said the counselor and ‘number 6’ of the PP list at the May 4 elections in statements supplied to the media.

“Madrid is also the national leader in social public housing”

He also added that the regional government already “has practically concluded” the tender for a first package of 6,646 homes under the Vive Plan for rent at public prices in fourteen municipalities, the tender for which ends next April.

The Community of Madrid “is also the national leader in social public housing managed through the Social Housing Agency”, which has a park greater than the 23,200 households and the forecast of increasing this number by another 1,500 until 2023, Pérez insisted, adding that “it has been the PP governments who have promoted this important social park”

“Gabilondo’s proposal once again he is late and literally copies the proposals of the Government of Díaz Ayuso “, has concluded the head of Housing and Local Administration.