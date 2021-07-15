Madonna’s new documentary will arrive in October – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Three decades after ‘Truth or Dare’, a new documentary about Madonna’s life and his work in the ring will arrive this year on Paramount +.

ViacomCBS's streaming service said Thursday that 'Madame X' will premiere in the United States, Latin America, Australia, the Nordic countries and Canada beginning October 8.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the exceptional and enthusiastic performance of the pop icon’s tour,” according to a press release. It has 48 artists on stage, including Madonna’s children, international musicians and dancers.

The film will take ‘viewers on a journey as fascinating and daring as Madonna’s intrepid character, Madame X, a secret agent who travels the world, changes her identity, fights for freedom and brings light to dark places.’

It will come 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary ‘Truth or Dare’, which chronicles her life during her ‘Blond Ambition’ world tour. Her latest album, also called ‘Madame X’, topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.