The daughter of the queen of pop said that she met the actor at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia Arts High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, where they both studied. “I respect him a lot, we were little. My first boyfriend or whatever”, he confessed.

Currently, Lourdes maintains a formal relationship with Jonathan Puglia, while Timothée Chalamet ended his courtship with Lily Rose Depp a few months ago and was later captured with the Mexican actress, Eiza González.