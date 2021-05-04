Madonna, the new football fan

Madonna turns into a typical soccer mom as she watches her son play soccer sitting on the grass at the side of the field.

The queen of pop puts glamor aside when it comes to her kids and once again showed herself as the concerned and interested mom in her kids’ activities by attending a David Banda soccer game.

Accompanied by her boyfriend 35 years younger, Madonna arrived on the playing field and showed her great agility by sitting on the grass like the other dads.

The 62-year-old singer and young dancer were joined by Madonna’s other children, 15-year-old Mery James and 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

Madonna wore a very trendy black and white look that included several layers to be ready in case the temperature rises. His outfit consisted of one white culotte pants, which are the latest in fashion, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, a denim-type vest also in white, laced boots, a black puffer vest and a wide-brimmed hat.

The singer of “Like a Virgin” wore her platinum hair in two braids, the crossbody cell phone, sunglasses and several gold chains.

Ahlamalik Williams, her 27-year-old boyfriend, was not far behind with his look and dressed in total denim with a rocker Led Zeppelin t-shirt and Nike sneakers.

Apparently the young man has a great relationship with the singer’s children and did not hesitate to hug David, who was wearing the 16 jersey, once the game was over.

This is not Madonna’s first boy toy, the mother of 5 has already dated several super young dancers including Brahim Zailbat, then 23, Timor Steffens, 26, and model Kevin Sampaio, 31.