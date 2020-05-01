The queen of pop warned that she would leave the house to breathe air with coronavirus and check the results of her test

Madonna

Photo:

ODD ANDERSEN / . / .

Singer Madonna announced in a publication of Instagram than has tested positive for a coronavirus antibody, so he plans “a long drive ”in which“ you will lower the windows to breathe the air with COVID-19“

“They tested me the other day. I found I had the antibodies so tomorrow, I’m just going to take a long car ride and roll down the windows to breathe. I’m going to breathe the air with COVID-19“The pop star said in a publication of Instagram which has today made several headlines in the American media.

The singer, 61, He made this statement in installment number 14 of a series of videos that he calls “quarantine diary” and in which he has narrated his thoughts during the confinement, some in an ironic tone, while writing them on a typewriter in a dark room.

Despite the claims, Madonna accompanied the publication with slogans “Be safe” and “be healthy”.

“Here’s the good news: Tomorrow will be another day and I’m going to get up and feel completely different.“Assured the author of”Material Girl ”.

However, as many followers have recalled, the scientific community has not confirmed that the presence of antibodies in the blood against the new coronavirus implies full immunity to the disease which causes, COVID-19.

This is also stated by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

“A positive result shows that you have antibodies that may have been developed by the new coronavirus -also called SARS-CoV-2-, or perhaps by another related coronavirus“The CDC reports indicate.

On its information page, the public body clarifies: “It is not clear if these antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against being infected again.. Which means that it is not unknown, at the moment, that the antibodies generate immunity against the virus“

