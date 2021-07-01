in Movies

Madonna tells Lil Nas X “I did it first” and the criticism went to Madonna

“I did it first” lmao @Madonna, did you also voguish first or was it just one of the other things you decided to appropriate black culture for? your whole career was based on voguing. your kiss vma was literally queer baiting. the difference between a white woman doing queer baiting to “express her sexuality” without being queer is different from lil nas x expressing her sexuality “.

(Twitter @ malakaiparker02)

“No Madonna thinking she did something with this comment … you had your moment, let a queer black have his moment!”

“Madonna saying ‘I did it first’ in response to Lil Nas X’s performance shows how disconnected some of these allies are with the movement.”

