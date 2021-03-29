Madonna shared a sensual photo book on Instagram

Getty Images Madonna shared intimate photos on Instagram.

Madonna was a trend this Sunday on social networks after sharing a sensual photo book. The publication shows the “Queen of Pop” with scant clothes, showing off a remarkable body at 62 years of age. The photo series received nearly 1 million likes and thousands of comments from fans around the world.

“And now a moment of personal reflection,” wrote Madonna as the epigraph of the photo book that captivated everyone on Instagram. It is not the first time that the American musical star has driven his followers crazy with intimate photos.

Respecting her transgressive and sensual style, Madonna wears black lingerie. The bodice has several straps that cross her bust.

Now a poem: @Madonna pic.twitter.com/oBpH99MyKK – Mr. Sergio (@SrSergioG) March 28, 2021

At 62, Madonna enjoys the company of Ahlamalik Williams, her boyfriend, a choreographer who is 36 years younger than the “Queen of Pop.” They met on the tour titled “Rebel Heart” in 2019.

Williams, a Californian choreographer, is just two years older than Lourdes, the oldest of her children. “Lola” was born in 1996, the result of Madonna’s relationship with Cuban physical trainer Carlos León.

The “Queen of Pop” has only 15.7 million followers on Instagram. It just follows 322 accounts.

Madonna is accused of plagiarizing a photo on social networks

Madonna is an active user of social networks. Last week she was accused by a famous tik-toker, Amelia Goldie, for using one of her photos and Photoshopped it to include it on the cover of her “Rebel Heart” album.

Amelia Goldie made her complaint in an interview with the BuzzFeed site. The episode occurred in 2015 but was released last week, as a result of the aforementioned report.

The young woman alleged that when she saw her photo on the cover of a Madonna album, she believed it was a joke. When he noticed that the image had been published in the official accounts of the “Queen of Pop”, he took action on the matter.

They accuse #Madonna of photoshopping her face on the body of Amelia M. Goldie

Find out here: https://t.co/KOCGifhdH6 // #Entertainment #Music pic.twitter.com/TtASg88eJy – 🚨 EITMEDIA 🚨 (@eitmediaglobal) March 27, 2021

“I tried to contact your team through Instagram twice, but I did not get any kind of response … The truth is that I should laugh and be flattered, but the truth is that I would like to be credited with the image,” said Goldie in dialogue with Vice.

“I think if you are going to play with someone else’s body as if it were your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings! ”Added the Tik-Tok user.

Despite what she considers plagiarism, the 28-year-old is still a fan of Madonna.

Memes in networks for the photos of Madonna

The sensual book of photos that Madonna published this Sunday on Instagram provoked memes and messages full of humor on social networks.

On Twitter, users appealed to humor to congratulate the singer for the impeccable physical condition she looks at 62 years old.

So many towels were you going to have, Madonna pic.twitter.com/kV8k7HRNwV – Pacha (@apaciaroni) March 29, 2021

✨ It has my initials ✨ Madonna loves me https://t.co/BP3TgfkvvQ pic.twitter.com/pzehaPc8iT – Rocío (@RocioBadalacco) March 29, 2021

madonna at 62: me with my 25: pic.twitter.com/1UwvNOrxVI – «pony dell’ito» (@ponydellito) March 28, 2021

Madonna at 62 //

Me with 33 pic.twitter.com/X5QQ6s5HQn – Deb (@debisolsi) March 29, 2021

Madonna at 62 years old // I am 24 years old pic.twitter.com/ME9y2LuTWd – Barbituric (@Barrprofumo) March 28, 2021

READ MORE: Mike Tyson confirms that he will fight Evander Holyfield: Video

Follow Now Same on Instagram