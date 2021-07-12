Madonna sends powerful message of support to Britney Spears

A source quoted by Heat Magazine stated that these and other famous friends of Britney Spears are looking for ways to help her “Britney has a lot of famous friends and they are desperate to help. They all offer to help and are in touch, they are offering the advice they can. They have also offered to create a legal fund for her. “

Previously, Christina Aguilera defended Britney Spears. It was through her social networks, where the singer positioned herself on the case and spoke about the legal process that her colleague is going through against her father, Jamie Spears, who has maintained his legal guardianship for more than 13 years.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 – Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

“These last few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything that is happening,” Aguilera wrote on Monday, in a Twitter thread. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wishes to be in control of her own destiny is not allowed to live life as she wishes.”

“Every woman should have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” said the artist, referring to Spears’ statements where, in her statement to the The judge handling her case explained that she is forced to use an IUD so that she does not have children.