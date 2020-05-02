Health professionals are currently looking for ways to completely eliminate the coronavirus. However there are people who are proposing some interesting things to protect us in the pandemic like Donald Trump suggesting that people inject Lysol. But now Madonna herself has said that apparently the COVID-19 is not something that worries her right now.

We know that the singer of “Like A Virgin” is eccentricity in person, many consider that she saved them with her songs at some point in their lives, and also made way for her so that a lot of singers could succeed. In addition to writing down all the musical records that may exist, now a fairly important merit is added to the list at the moment: that the pandemic does what ‘the wind does to Juárez’.

It turns out that in the recent installment of his Quarantine Diary, where he tells his fans all the adventures he is experiencing during the confinement, Madonna said she was very curious to know if she was immune to the virus. –You know, casual. So he had medical tests to confirm this idea and Fortunately, it turned out that yes, there are a lot of antibodies in her body that protect her from acquiring COVID-19..

Far from being happy to know this result, the singer wants to continue with her scientific research. That is why the great idea occurred to him to go outside to breathe the coronavirus air … Whateeee Yes, it’s not a joke. According to TMZ, the material girl lady told the world that He planned to take a ride in his car with the windows open to confirm once and for all his doubts.

Although this is too risky, especially due to his age and if he does not use some type of protection, it seems that there is no human power that can make Madonna not continue with her experiment. It’s unclear what he hopes to achieve by exposing himself that way, but according to the same source and quoting health experts, if she has antibodies it is likely that at some point she was infected and she did not know it.

The pop star has joined the efforts against this disease, recently donating a million dollars to the REFORM alliance to send 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons. And it seems Madonna’s commitment to humanity goes beyond contributing money, but is willing to risk her life.

It only remains to wait for the video of this proposed strass to upload to confirm if the coronavirus peels your teeth, and pray a lot for her with that role …

