Madonna says guardianship of Britney Spears is ‘a violation of human rights’

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

. – Madonna has spoken out against the guardianship of Britney Spears for nearly 13 years.

The queen of pop posted a photo of herself wearing a “Britney Spears” T-shirt on her Instagram stories with the caption: “Bring this woman back to life. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that he’s been doing this with women for centuries. This is a human rights violation! Britney, we’re going to get you out of jail! “

Madonna and Spears collaborated on the song “Me Against The Music” in 2003.

That same year they performed on the MTV VMAs Madonna’s hit song “Like A Virgin” with Christina Aguilera. It was during that performance that “that kiss” occurred between Madonna and Spears and then between Madonna and Aguilera, that it became news all over the world.

Madonna is one of many stars who have supported Spears in the weeks since her explosive testimony in which she called her guardianship “abusive” and asked the judge to end it.