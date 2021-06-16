Madonna proves that the age difference does not affect their relationship

Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams spend their free time touring New York on their bikes.

For some people, age is just a number that does not reflect their joy for living; In the case of Madonna and her boyfriend, the dancer Ahlamalik Williams has been like that, since the queen of pop takes the boy more than 30 years and neither of them seems to care about the numerical and experience difference that separates them before their eyes of the society.

62-year-old Madonna and 27-year-old Williams seem to enjoy the city in each other’s company, as they have dedicated themselves to touring its streets riding their bicycles while wearing casual clothes and in the case of the diva, with a purple Prada jacket.

As free as they look together, their relationship is over a year old and pretty solid. Ahlamalik supports the singer in guiding her children David, Mercy, Esther and Stella. Regarding Lourdes and Rocco, there is a different routine, since neither of them lives with Madonna.

The singer is used to attracting attention and knows how to avoid attacks on her person, such as the recent statements of John Benjamin Hickey, who performed with Natasha Richardson in the musical “Cabaret” in the 90s.

With disappointment, John recalled that one night Madonna came to the presentation, but instead of paying attention to what was happening on stage, she dedicated herself to braiding her hair throughout the night while she was aware that everyone present was looking at her. her.

The queen of pop has also shared images that have earned her endless comments for and against on his instagram, since in the photographs he is seen in his underwear. On the one hand there are those who applaud his perfect image over time, on the other there are those who insist that he not abuse cosmetic surgeries.

Despite everything that is said about her, Madonna is used to living at her own pace and surrounding herself with those she wishes to have in her life, so seeing her stable with Ahlamalik Williams is always refreshing and encouraging, because it may inspire her. to record new music.