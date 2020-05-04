“The Queen of Pop” attended a birthday where there were supposedly more than eight people after testing positive for the COVID-19 antibody test

Madonna is partying after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Photo:

Ethan Miller / .

Some days ago Madonna He managed to scare his fans by sharing a confusing message on social networks in which he revealed that they had found antibodies to the coronavirus in his blood after undergoing a test and assured – jokingly, we suppose – that he was preparing to go out and breathe ‘polluted air ‘.

However, it is clear that his fans had no reason to worry about his health, because the blonde ambition remains at the foot of the canyon. This Saturday, without going any further, he attended the birthday party of his friend and photographer Steven klein in which at least eight other people were also present.

The celebration was broadcast on platforms such as Zoom And in the videos that have come out of the evening, you can see the singer hugging the birthday boy, while they served him a cake and thus skipping all the recommendations of the health authorities on the importance of maintaining a safety distance to prevent new infections.

It should also be noted that there is no conclusive evidence that the presence of antibodies guarantees total immunity to the disease and neither MadonnaNor were any of the party guests protected with masks.

The reunion is believed to have taken place at the artist’s home, where she has spent the past few weeks in isolation alongside several loved ones, and only a very small number of her close friends would have attended.

