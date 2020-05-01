Madonna paid me to get her pregnant: Dennis Rodman | Instagram

The pop singer, Madonna has returned to the center of controversy after network users will remember the time when Dennis Rodman He unleashed the scandal after assuring that the singer paid him to get her pregnant.

According to the former basketball player, Rodman, the singer offered her the sum of 20 million dollars to get her pregnant.

The ex player He details how the controversial meeting was:

She sent me a G5 plane, I flew, I got home, I did my thing, I went back to Las Vegas and I played again, “said the former basketball player.

Who’s Dennis Rodman?

Dennis Keith Rodman Better known as Dennis Rodman is a former American NBA basketball player known for his defensive and rebounding skills.

He was also part of the defensive team of the year of the NBA for seven seasons and has appeared in various television shows and motion pictures.

However, it caused great controversy after declaring that the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna, proposed to pay him 20 million of dollars for getting her pregnant.

It is worth mentioning that Rodman he is preceded by a recognized trajectory in basketball but they also assure, he is remembered for his scandalous parties in Las Vegas and for his short-term marriage to the actress and model Carmen Electra.

What little was perhaps unknown was that in the nineties, Rodman and Madonna They had a relationship for two years, during this time the basketball star revealed that she offered him 20 million of dollars in exchange for getting her pregnant.

The above was revealed through the American radio program The Breakfast Club.

They assure that even the interpreter of “Like a Virgin“he was able to hire a plane to transfer the player from The Chicago Bulls from Las Vegas to New York and thus be able to father a child.

Reasons why they ended?

At some point, the former player was questioned about whether he wanted a son with the interpreter of “Like a Virgin”, Rodman replied:

Oh, I tried, I tried here in Central Park. She had that three-story place there. He was throwing the dice in Las Vegas, and she was in New York. He called me and then (Scottie) Pipen said to me ‘hey, you have a call from Madonna!’ He yelled, and you can imagine. I put down the dice and took the call. She said “Dennis, you know, I’m ovulating.” I tried to bring him the current. ‘Ok, you know, I’ll be there in five hours. I left the dice in sight and paused. “

At that time, the player was in an important moment of a game in a casino Las Vegas so he asked to stop the game and agreed to go out to meet Madonna.

Subsequently, the singer I bear a daughter of the dancer Carlos Léon, Lourdes María herself who was born in 1996.

However, the controversy over the statements of Rodman They were for posterity, you can see the full interview at the following link:

