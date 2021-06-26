Madonna offered surprise concert in NY to support the LGBT + community



Madonna reappears to celebrate LGBT Pride Day with a surprise concert in NY.

Photo: Elisabetta Villa / .

New York City is coming to life after the lockdown and the most recent evidence came when the own Madonna appeared at a special LGBT + Pride month celebration in the ‘Boom Boom Room’ at The Standard High Line hotel.

The singer attended a fundraising event for the gay community and with a two-song performance performing “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find” in the lounge bar was the big surprise on Thursday, June 24, night during the party.

In order to raise money for the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US, which are two LGBT + advocacy and support groups, Madonna auctioned three photographs with which she managed to raise more than $ 100,000 dollars, as detailed by Billboard on its site.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in which we still find ourselves, the singer has been absent from the stage, that is why she did not forget to thank the opportunity to be back and revealed that spending another year celebrating LGBT pride without people would have been a disgrace for her.

“Not celebrating Pride Day without people would have been a tragedy for me. Take nothing for granted because you never know what awaits all of us around the corner. Learn to love yourself “, expressed the interpreter of” Like a Virgin “.

The private event featured guest artists such as Amanda Lepore, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, Zachary Quinto, Lance Bass and Adam Lambert, as well as a court of drag artists where Detox, Aquaria, Vanessa Vangie Matteo, Kandy Muse and Gottmik stood out. , who enjoyed the presence and performance of the queen of pop.

And that was how NYC Pride had a spectacular start from the hand of one of the darlings of the gay movement: Madonna.

Throughout her career, she has defended and supported the rights of LGBT + people and thanks to her passionate conviction they have made her a true symbol of the fight against gender discrimination.