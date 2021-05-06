Madonna mourns Nick Kamen’s death

However, the consecration of Nick Kamen on the recording scene, and in the Olympus of those stars whose songs transcend their time to become timeless classics, would come in 1990, when he released the acclaimed and highly romantic ‘I Promised Myself’.

Nick Kamen (Instagram / nickkamen_page)

In that new decade, his spectacular physique in underwear still appeared frequently on television, in the legendary and already mentioned Levi’s commercial, but his professional profile already stood out mainly for his foray into the genre of melodic song.

No one could ignore, however, that undeniable attractiveness to which his stage presence, his captivating smile and his penetrating gaze also contributed.