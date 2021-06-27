Madonna makes surprise show to celebrate LGBTQ + pride

MEXICO CITY.

ORna party at the Standard High Line Hotel, in New York, took place normally, with the intention of celebrating LGTBQ + pride.

However, to the surprise of everyone present, Madonna appeared on stage to be part of this celebration.

This minishow became the return to the stage of the Queen of Pop after three years of absence.

It is the first time that I am at a party with other people, due to the pandemic. and what better way to do it with my music and on this very important day for the world ”, said the artist.

Dressed in an outfit with transparencies, black leather shorts and gloves similar to those she used in the Material Girl video, as well as a wig, Madonna appeared in front of the public.

Celebrating pride without people would have been a tragedy for me. Don’t take anything for granted because you never know what life awaits us all around the corner. Learn to love each other and begin to love yourselves, “said the singer to the screams of her followers, who did not end up overcoming the surprise of having her on stage.

Madonna took time to share with her fans and be close to them, in addition to offering some of her songs such as Hung Up and I Don’t Search I Find.

The public had attended the party to celebrate LGBTQ + pride and raise funds for the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US, which are two organizations working for the rights of the LGBTQ + community.

Through social networks, the singer showed her joy at reappearing on stage, for which she shared a video in which she is seen from the moment she is in the dressing room and then close to her followers.

Many of the attendees also took advantage of their personal accounts to share images of Madonna in this unexpected show in New York, so the artist became a trend.

