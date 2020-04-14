Madonna lost 3 loved ones in a single day | Instagram

A heartbreaking news was the one shared by the interpreter of “Like a virgin”, Madonna has lost three very dear people in her life and she is surely heartbroken.

Because the pandemic which is currently plaguing the world due to the COVID-19 many people who have become infected are seriously ill.

So it was the case of these three people dear to Madonna because although they possibly fought against the disease, their body could not stop.

It may interest you: Madonna cancels concerts in Paris due to coronavirus

Unfortunately United States of America As much has been mentioned it is one of the most affected countries so far, which is somewhat alarming as more and more people lose their lives with each passing day.

“In the last 24 hours my cousin passed away, the brother of one of my bodyguards and Orlando Door also died, a person who played a very important role in terms of getting some of my remixes to be included in the dance charts, which It happened because of the passion and commitment Orlando had towards my music, ”shared the singer.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Madonna was writing her “quarantine journal” where he began reading for his followers on his Instagram account, sharing the sad news mentioned above.

He also commented that his mood was not entirely perfect since the deaths occurred one after another in less than twenty four hours greatly affecting the singer because the mere fact of hearing that someone dies is terrible, however, hearing that three people darlings for you are no longer in this world is even more terrible.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

A few weeks ago the queen of pop Madonna Luise Veronica Ciccone (full name of the singer) made some comments regarding the pandemic that is currently plaguing the entire world.

He mentioned that the virus did not discriminate against anyone, whether you are a successful and educated person or humble, male or female, child or adult, this pandemic it can affect any person.

Read also: Photos Madonna and her boyfriend of 26 years are captured in an intimate moment

.