Madonna is not only the queen of pop, she also celebrates pride like no one else

Madonna couldn’t stop showing up to celebrate pride month, and she did it with an unforgettable surprise show in which she excelled.

Madonna has not stopped being the queen of pop, and even now, with everything and the sanitary restrictions that are being reduced more and more, the 62-year-old star shows that she is in her prime and quite willing to continue surprising her fans.

The singer appeared in the Boom Boom Room of the Standard High Line Hotel in Manhattan for a short and forceful presentation on the occasion of pride. During her appearance, Madonna performed only two of her hits: “Hung up” and “I don’t search I find” before celebrities like Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Emily Ratajkowski, Lance Bass, Zachary Quinto and her own daughter, Lourdes Leon. , among other famous people.

Seductive and provocative, she wore stockings and a fishnet shirt that revealed her underwear and a leather harness, as well as fuchsia gloves like the ones she wore in the iconic “Material Girl” video and chose a blue wig. to the presentation. Later he made some adjustments which saw him with another magenta wig and one more in pastel pink.

Once on stage, the star confessed that it was her first party since 2019 and let those present know that they were at the best pride party in the best city in the world, since the proceeds from the celebration were donated to the Center Ali Forney and House of US, two organizations that fight for the rights of the LGBT + community. According to the publication that Madonna shared on Instagram, they raised $ 150,000 during an auction that happened that night.