Madonna has announced through her social networks that she has found love again. The 61-year-old singer has congratulated her new partner on her 26th birthday through Instagram, where she has also taken the opportunity to declare her unconditional love. This new couple of the artist would be about dancer Ahlamalik William, whom he has known for a long time and who participated with her on the Madame X tour.

The singer has uploaded an image of both wearing masks and another kissing each other to celebrate their love before all their followers. In addition, the artist has attached the following message: “Congratulations my love. I couldn’t imagine anyone better to quarantine with“He wrote in the post. The image has garnered in just a few hours more than 200,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Madonna has made their relationship official amid the rumors that already placed them together after they have been seen together on other occasions. The couple had already been photographed together on the balcony of a hotel and later at an airport. Now, their relationship has been confirmed and that they are going through quarantine for the coronavirus together.

Congratulations from the daughters of Madonna

The daughters of the North American artist did not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate their mother’s new boyfriend: “I love you. I hope you have a special day today”, they have written in two separate messages, but quite similar to each other. The little twins Estere and Stella have written the tender dedication on a series of cards as we have seen in a congratulatory video that the singer has prepared for the young dancer.

Ahlamalik William

Madonna’s new boyfriend is the son of an ex-military man and passionate about dancing. Unlike his girlfriend, he prefers to live away from the media focus, According to sources close to the young man, he is quite a reserved boy. Proof of this are his social networks where he is quite inactive.