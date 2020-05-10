Mexico City.- Madonna surprised when riding a motorcycle in the city of Lisbon in a pandemic due to Covid-19, and without any precaution against the coronavirus.

Although Europe is gradually emerging from confinement, there are still restrictions due to the scourge suffered by the continent.

Why does the diva do this?

The singer reported this week that she is cured of coronavirus, because last March she, along with all her tour team, contracted the virus in Paris, at that time they thought they suffered from a strong flu.

The queen of pop ended her European tour of “Madame X” and returned to the United States, where she was confined at home.

After testing for Covid-19 recently, they found that she had developed antibodies to this type of coronavirus, leading her to conclude that it was infected in March and cured.

This week Madonna announced a million dollar donation to support research for the cure or treatment of Covid-19.

Along with reporting the donation, he said he would take a long car ride and open the windows to breathe the air with Covid-19.

It seems he kept his promise.

View this post on Instagram Sometimes you just have to Ride it out ………… .. #LivingForLove A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 7, 2020 at 10:05 am PDT

Presumably it is the diva who travels in the back with her arms outstretched on a motorcycle that circulates in the area of ​​the radial of Benfica.

Madonna lived a season in Lisbon because her son David Banda joined the lower ranks of the Benfica soccer team.

View this post on Instagram Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19 !! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers !! Knowledge is Power! # covid19 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 6, 2020 at 10:18 am PDT

