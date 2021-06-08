Madonna honors her father in his 90s

Madonna reveals that her father suffered as an Italian immigrant in America and honors him on his 90th birthday.

The famous 62-year-old singer once again proves that fame and success did not take her away from her roots when she shared a thank you message for her father on her Instagram account.

The video that began with a black and white photo of her hugging her father, Silvio Ciconne, and continued with photos and videos of her vineyard, Madonna’s children and the beautiful day they shared on the farm, was accompanied by the following words:

“My father is a survivor who grew up as an Italian immigrant in the US and went through a lot of trauma, but he always worked hard for everything he had. It taught me the importance of hard work and earning your way in life… Once again, I thank you. 🙏🏼 It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. 🍇🎂🍷🎉 ♥ “

5 of her 6 children were present at the celebration, the only one who missed the party was Madonna’s second biological son, Rocco Ritchie, 20 years old who shares with the English film director, Guy Ritchie.

After the celebration, the Material Girl returned to fulfill her work commitments and was photographed twice at the New York airport one day apart. Although he did not reveal the reasons for his travels, his outfits left us speechless.

In a sporty black look, Madonna showed us how to combine a padded Louis Vuitton vest with a wide-brimmed hat and painted sharks.

Her first outfit also included several gold chains, including one with the word MAMBO, which is what her young children call her, and a bracelet that said “best mother”, possibly a gift for the recent mother’s day.

For her next visit to the airport, “Madame X” wore a super colorful mid-leg dress with drawings that could be the canals of Venice in Italy, black lace-up coat and boots, and one of her signature hats.

Both times she tried to go unnoticed by wearing dark glasses but her blonde hair gave her away. Another detail is that I forget to use the regulatory mask for all airports in the United States.

Continue reading: Angelina Jolie wears yellow to celebrate her 46th birthday