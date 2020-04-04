The queen of pop released a short message on networks inviting her followers to join from her trench

Madonna announced this Friday that has donated $ 1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support their attempts to find a cure by coronavirus.

“I join the efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in search of a medicine that prevents or treats COVID-19. We need it to protect our medical personnel, the most vulnerable, and all our friends and family ”Madonna said in a note published on her website.

The person in charge of “Like a Prayer” said to be “Impressed” with the “fundamental” work done by that organization and its COVID-19 Therapeutic Accelerator, that you are taking urgent action to develop a new drug or find an existing one that can help in the cure or prevention of the virus.

“I send a lot of gratitude and strength to emergency services personnel, medical professionals, and scientists that they are protecting our communities, those who suffer and the most vulnerable, ”he added.

On the initiative of COVID-19 Therapeutic Accelerator also participate Mastercard, UK government, Chan Zuckerberg organization (from Facebook founder Mark Zuckergerg and his wife Priscila Chan) and the British NGO Wellcome, a spokesman for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation specified to local media.

Madonna’s million dollars, clarified the representative, will go directly to the Response Funds to COVID-19 operated by the Gates Philantropy Partners, and not directly to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

On the website of the Therapeutic Accelerator it is reported that two clinical trials are currently being conducted simultaneously in which chloroquine is used, a drug that is used to fight malaria and autoimmune diseases, and a medicine with a “Structure a little different”, hydroxychloroquine.

While a project of the World Health Organization (WHO) you are studying the effects of these measurements in people who are already infected To see if they reduce the duration of symptoms, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation initiative investigates whether they can be used to prevent people who have been exposed to the coronavirus develop the disease.

“With existing data, which needs to be confirmed in a trial, pIt appears that hydroxychloroquine could be a good prophylactic agent. In fact, it blocks the virus from entering the cell, so the hypothesis makes a lot of sense, “says the organization.

“If you have the drug in your system and you expose yourself to the virus, you do not allow the virus to enter your cells and the disease will not develop. That is what the essays want to show ”, they specify.

According to data from John Hopkins University, there are already more than 1.08 million infected worldwide and some 58,000 deaths, while the USA It is at the head of those affected with 266,000 cases and nearly 7,000 deaths.

