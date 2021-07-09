Madonna declares in favor of Britney Spears – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Through her official account on Instagram the so-called “queen of pop”, MadonnaHe spoke out in favor of the singer’s freedom Britney Spears.

In addition, Madonna He mentioned that what he is experiencing Britney Spears it is a violation of human rights.

Madonna calls for Britney Spears’ release

On his Instagram account, where Madonna has more than 16 million followers, the singer reiterated her support for Britney Spears.

And it is that in one of the stories of the platform, Madonna shared a message asking for the freedom of the singer from Britney Spears.

Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. ”MADONNA

Also in this publication, the 62-year-old singer added that the tutoring of Britney Spears violated their human rights.

And she assured that it was only a matter of time before they released, as many artists and fans have been supporting her.

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney we’re going to get you out of prison! ”MADONNA

The message was shared along with a photograph where Madonna She is wearing a shirt which has the name “Britney Spears” stamped on it.

MADONNA (SCREENSHOT)

Artists on behalf of Britney Spears

Due to the complicated legal situation you are seeing Britney Spears, colleagues from the artistic milieu declared their support for him.

This time it was Madonna who spoke in favor of the singer who is fighting to obtain custody, which is currently controlled by Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust company.

However, former celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Cher, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey also showed their support for Britney Spears through their social media accounts.

