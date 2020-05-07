.

Madonna the “queen of pop” could not avoid the rumors any more and confirmed that she suffered from the Coronavirus. She also makes a millionaire donation in the fight against the pandemic.

Madonna confirmed it on her Instagram account, even criticized the media and assured in case of doubts: “Now I’m not sick”

The previous week, as reported by Billboard magazine, the artist was in the news because she confirmed in a video that she had tested positive for a test for antibodies to the coronavirus and planned to take “a long car ride” in which “she would roll down the windows to breathe the air “positioned” with COVID-19.

In this eccentric way, the controversial Madonna thus announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, after having been ill in Paris, where she had to cancel two concerts in March and was reported by People magazine.

The positive result of the test that determines the presence of antibodies also indicates that the patient contracted the new coronavirus.

So she confirms it: “I was ill at the end of my tour in Paris seven weeks ago, like many other artists in my show,” Madonna announced on her social networks.

Madonna continues explaining that they did not realize that they had the disease: “At that time we all believed that we had the flu. Thank God we are all fit and in good health now, ”said the 61-year-old singer.

As Infobae said, Madonna on her Instagram account, she criticized the “sensationalist” media, and said: “Only to clarify things for people who prefer to believe in sensational headlines instead of doing their own research on the nature of this virus: I’m not currently sick. “

Cancellation of concerts and events

In the midst of the illness that at that time was not known to be suffering, it was difficult for Madona and her team to fulfill the established functions.

Madonna noted that the rest of the team that accompanied her in rehearsals and on stage was also ill during that period.

“We all think we had a very serious flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. I hope that clears things up for those who are going too fast! Knowledge is power! ”He assured.

For her first concert in Paris, on February 22, the artist made her audience wait three and a half hours before going on stage, but she was able to give the show. Already tying up the dots, she and her team were suffering from the disease.

The Grand Rex room where he had one of these functions attributed the suspension of the recital scheduled for March 1 to “permanent injuries.”

Now everything is clear.

Madonna already healthy breaks the “protocol” of social distancing

After this confession, her fans were very concerned about her, because although the singer believes that nothing can happen to her, the truth is that having the antibodies does not guarantee not to become infected again and she is close to the risk group , since it is already 61 years old.

As reported by The Economic Times, they have also reproached him that he recently went to a party and broke the rules of estrangement.

Thus the public in their networks:

It was a party at the house of his friend the photographer Steve Klein, who gave a party at his house that was attended by 8 other people. The birthday was broadcast through Zoom and the singer was seen breaking all precautions and ignoring social distancing.

Madonna supports the fight against COVID-19

In any case, and since the artist suffered from the disease and is aware of its implications, she also

She networked her contribution to research on a possible vaccine: “Thankful that I can be part of supporting research to find a cure for Covid-19!”

The collection was close to the expected goal of 8,000 million dollars, of which around 53% will go to future vaccines, 26% to research new medicines and 20% to develop tests. This was reported by the Los Angeles Times

In addition to contributions from States and international agencies, personalities such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Portuguese soccer coach José Mourinho and of course Madonna herself also participated in this great collection.

