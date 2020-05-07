In recent years, Madonna has given more to talk about for her statements than for launching great songs As he used to. Recently and in the midst of the pandemic that we are facing, the queen of pop has been involved in the fight against the coronavirus in a very strange way.

In days past he said that she had antibodies against COVID-19 and was willing to go outside without protection to check it. Many believed – we included ourselves – that he was already throwing his marble, because we all know that we cannot walk freely if we do not use at least a face mask, but now it did leave us with a square eye.

Madonna is already making a habit of quarantining killing time on her Instagram account, broadcasting to all her fans. After seeing how some media said that With his statements he had implied that he had a coronavirus, he decided to clear up those rumors in a rather peculiar way.

It turns out that the “Like A Virgin” singer showed the headline of a note where announced that it would donate $ 1 million to an international aid fundwho is currently trying develop treatments and even a vaccine against COVID-19.

But beyond teaching us that altruistic side, She took the opportunity to say that both she and her touring team had this disease and hardly knew it.

“I am not currently sick. When you test positive for the antibodies it means you have the virus, which clearly happened to me when I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris more than seven weeks ago, ”said Madonna. So the statements he made a few days ago seem to be true, he is immune to the coronavirus.

Fortunately The pop star with her dancers, technicians and other members who accompany her on tours are quite well: “We all think we had a very bad flu. Thank God that now we are all safe and sound. I hope this clears things up, information is power. ”

Moral of this story: Apparently Madonna does have antibodies against COVID-19 and we had better never contradict him again, jiar jiar jiar.

