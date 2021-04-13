Madonna buys the Weeknd’s mansion for $ 19.3 million

The queen of pop just made a deal with the purchase of this gigantic mansion that belonged to The Weeknd.

It’s been almost a year since The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, had put the property on the market and was asking for $ 25 million for it.

As time passed, the Canadian-born singer realized that he was not going to be able to sell it if he did not lower his expectations, which gave Madonna the opportunity to obtain a great discount and thus close the deal at $ 19.3 million.

It’s not the end of the world for The Weeknd, though, as he originally purchased the property in 2017 for $ 18.2 million.

The 62-year-old Madonna’s newest acquisition is so staggering that one has no choice but to wonder why The Weeknd is letting her go?

We will surely never know, but we invite you to take the virtual tour below anyway.

The property rests on an immense 1.2 acre lot that is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, California.

It has nearly 1,300 square feet of living space, including the main house, guest house, clubhouse, five-car garage, basketball court, and much more.

The main house has 7 bedrooms, while the guest house has 2, and there are a total of 11 bathrooms throughout the property.

This is the interior of one of the bedrooms of the guest house, followed by its kitchen, living room and bathroom.

The design is modern farmhouse style and its white wood, dark redwood and golden brown stone finishes are a recurring theme throughout the property.

One of its most notable exterior features are its large windows adorned with elegant black and white frames.

Your huge kitchen has not one, but two islands with cascading sand-colored stone countertops, white wood cabinets, and top-of-the-line appliances.

The adjoining family room offers a fireplace, wet bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fade into the walls.

For quality entertainment, it has a large movie theater with a built-in TV screen and projector.

But when it comes to work, your office is simply spectacular, with built-in shelving, a fireplace, and views of the grounds.

Another of its striking features are its heated wine cellar and garage, both with a spectacular LED lighting system.

On the top floor are the bedrooms.

Its immense master bedroom will have a terrace overlooking the pool and a mini-living room with a built-in fireplace and television.

The walk-in closet is oversized and has glass doors to protect all items, while its bathroom features double sinks, multiple showers, steam, and a separate bathtub.

To stay in shape, there are several spaces to exercise, such as its gym and yoga room, this without counting the pool and the basketball court.

Who needs to go on vacation with a garden and pool like this one?

It features a modern infinity edge design and a Jacuzzi in the center.

The Hidden Hills community is close to Calabasas and the Malibu coast, home to the richest and most famous of Los Angeles, where Madonna will be very close to her entertainment friends.

For his part, The Weeknd now lives in a huge penthouse in the Beverly West building in Westwood, one of the most expensive and exclusive buildings in Los Angeles.