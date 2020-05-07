At 61 years old, Madonna became infected with the virus from China, and donates more than 24 million pesos (1 million dollars) for vaccines. The queen of pop broke the silence, and through her social networks she disclosed her state of health.

With a writing published on social networks, Madonna confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus, but it is already completely cured and safe. In addition, he announced that he donated the million dollar amount to be used in the creation of vaccines against the disease, which keeps the world in quarantine.

The singer specified that suffered from COVID-19 at the beginning of March, when he was on tour in Paris, and even had to cancel two of his scheduled dates, due to illness.

The “Bedtime Stories” album is currently # 1 on iTunes U.S! Thank you to all my fans who got it there !! #stayhome musical companion! #bedtimestories #madonnafans #togetherapart pic.twitter.com/CUxkznqLl7 – Madonna (@Madonna)

April 30, 2020

“When you test positive for antibodies it means you have had the virus, which clearly happened to me when I was ill at the end of my tour in Paris more than 7 weeks ago,” said the author of “Material Girl,” she wrote.

“We all thought we had a very serious flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. I hope that clears things up for those who are going too fast! Knowledge is power!” He said.

Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, Madonna confessed that she was going through a duel, because 3 people very dear to her died of coronavirus, among which was his cousin, and two of his collaborators.

Given all this, Madonna was part of the participants in the international donor conference, organized by the European Union, in order to develop new virus diagnostic methods, treatments and a universal vaccine, a meeting where the United States did not participate.

There, funds were raised, almost entirely reaching the goal of 8 billion dollars, of which 53% will go to vaccines, 26% to research new drugs, and 20% to develop a new test. diagnostic.

