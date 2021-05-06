Madonna attends her son David’s game with her 27-year-old boyfriend

The 62-year-old singer cheered on her 15-year-old son David during his soccer game, which he attended very well accompanied by her current boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, only 27.

It may not be very usual, but when it comes to Madonna, it is completely normal.

The Material Girl also brought her youngest daughters, 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere, who looked very proud of their older brother.

You can see that Ahlamalik is already part of the family and has a great relationship with all of Madonna’s children, who at one point embraced him with great affection.

Madonna and Ahlamalik began their romance in June 2018.