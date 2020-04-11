Madonna revealed that in less than 24 hours lost a cousin and two close friends because of Covid-19, reported NME.

Through their social networks, the interpreter of “Like a Prayer” shared the reading of his quarantine diary, where he mentions that unfortunately not every day is good.

“In the last 24 hours, my cousin died of coronavirus; the brother of one of my security guards and Orlando Door also died, a person who played a very important role in terms of getting some of my remixes included on dance charts, “stated the Queen of pop.

“Individually and globally, we are living in a state of emergency. I must admit that it took me time to accept, process and modify my lifestyle, “he added.

Previously, Madonna said she would join forces with Bill and Melinda Gates, Who through their foundation they make contributions to find a medicine that prevents or serves as a retroviral against coronavirus.

“We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable. Also to protect our friends and family ”, highlighted the singer.

