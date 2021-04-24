Madonna and Irina Shayk present the new Burberry collection at a show honoring Stella Tennant

This week the new autumn-winter 2021/2022 collection by Riccardo Tisci for Burberrand, in a parade off the calendar due to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, prompting the brand’s creative director to delay the event.

For this collection Tisci decided that the parade outside in tribute to her great friend Stella Tennant, who passed away last December at 50 years of age. The model, who worked for firms such as Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Jean Paul Gaultier, Burberry, Versace or Chanel, worked closely for 25 years with the designer as a consultant.

“He invented an era. It was impressive without having to attract attention. It could just be about putting a nice brooch on a men’s suit, ”explained Riccardo Tisci to The Guardian about Tennant, whose aesthetics have been reflected in their proposals for the new collection.

Tisci wanted reflect in the collection the image of a strong and warrior woman making an ode to femininity. For this, the designer used trompe l’oeil trench coats and golden sequins reminiscent of an authentic Mayan coat.

How could it be otherwise, the designer chose powerful women who are also great icons in fashion, What models Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai, Mariacarla Boscono, Mona Tougaard, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Aaron Philip, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, Paralympic athlete Veronica Yoko, the actresses Isabelle Huppert and Jessica Chastain, artist Anne Imhof, singer Erykah Badu and, of course, Madonna.

Femininity Collection Presentation Revealed gold lamé trench coats with elegantly draped silhouettes illuminated with hundreds of sequins that capture the light, evoking the color and brightness of the sun, reflecting the strength of feminine energy.

One of the most striking accessories was the ear caps from the collection, which they imitated a helmet and gave a more fierce and warrior aspect to the models, being key to the objective of portraying the strength of women.

In Feminity, Tisci wanted to dor one of his most personal collections honoring the women in his life, including his 8 sisters, so he has endeavored to delve into sensuality without falling into vulgarity. This collection has helped the designer develop his language in fashion and understand his role at Burberry.

We can appreciate this new sensuality in the look with which Irina Shayk it presented some of the pieces of the collection. With atWoven op accompanied by pleated shorts, showing the style of Tisci without losing the essence of Burberry.