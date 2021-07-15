Madonna and her boyfriend were spotted at JFK airport

Madonna just announced the release of her documentary. The couple was accompanied by her children. Where were they headed?

Madonna and her boyfriend were seen at JFK airport. It’s about the dancer Ahlamalik Williams, with whom the singer walked hand in hand through the reception of the place.

They arrived accompanied by Madonna’s children, Mercy james Y David Banda. Both dancers arrived loaded with suitcases and bags, although their destination is unknown.

The couple wore their faces covered by dark glasses and masks. Madonna wore a colorful print sweatshirt under a large black jacket.

Let us remember that the queen of pop is preparing to present her new documentary work.

Three decades ago, Madonna released “Truth or Dare”, the scandalous documentary that reflected the intimacy of his life as an artist and his extensive touring.

Do not miss: Bella Hadid surprises with a tiny bikini in Antibes with her boyfriend

Now, the singer is preparing for the launch of a new production about her life and her work in the ring.

This new Madonna documentary will arrive on October 8 at Paramount +. It is named after his most recent album, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

ViacomCBS streaming service announced that “Madame X” It will be released in the United States, Latin America, Australia, the Nordic countries and Canada that same day.

It is a production filmed in Lisbon, Portugal. The film “captures the exceptional and enthusiastic performance of the pop icon’s tour,” announces a press release.

Thus, Madame X has 48 artists on stage, including Madonna’s children, international musicians and dancers.

The film will take viewers “on a journey as fascinating and daring as Madonna’s intrepid character,” he announces.

“Madame X, a secret agent who travels around the world, changes her identity, fights for freedom and brings light to dark places.”

The new documentary will arrive 30 years after her groundbreaking “Truth or Dare”, where we accompanied the artist during the “Blond Ambition” world tour.

Continue Reading: Anne Hathaway Dresses Up Like An Avatar Character, See Why She Did It