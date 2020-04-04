Kobe Bryant’s Instagram account is still active two months after his death in a helicopter accident and it has been noticed that this April 4 A post has been shared from it. A video that his wife has posted about the book that will go on sale soon.

This is The Wizenard Series: Season One, a series of books that Kobe Bryant, before his passing, announced that he would release with screenwriter Wesley King. It will be a series of books that tell the story of a basketball team and that were already published long ago.

The publication caused quite a stir and at first it was thought that it was an account hack, but it was discovered that Behind the promotion on Kobe’s account was his wife Vanessa Bryant. It was she who posted the video on the Instagram account of the Los Lakers legend.