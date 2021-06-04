Madness in Brazil: Neymar almost suffers an injury because of his fans [VIDEO]

The Brazilian was arriving at the hotel in Porto Alegre.

Brazil national team prepares to receive Ecuador for the seventh day of the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. However, prior to the meeting, Neymar was harassed by the fans that were near the hotel where the “Verdeamarela” was to be held. The incident almost left the Paris Saint-Germain player injured.

📽 Neymar was run over at a hotel in thirteen ap !!!

The selection directed by Adenor Bacchi, better known as “Tite”, had arrived at a hotel in the city of Porto Alegre, to rest after workouts. However, as the footballers got off the bus, a group of fans managed to violate the security barrier and went directly to meet their idol, Neymar.

However, beyond being a curious anecdote, this mishap could have had dire consequences. In the effort to reach the footballer, without being reached by the police forces, one of the fans slipped and fell directly on the Brazilian’s left leg. Although it did not become older, the PSG player went on his way limping.

Ecuador, a hard obstacle for Brazil

The “Canarinha”Will close the day with his match against the Ecuadorians. The stadium Beira-Rio, in the city of Porto Alegre, will receive an important commitment for both teams. Ecuador, led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, hopes to maintain the good streak. After losing his first match against Argentina, “La Tri” has achieved three consecutive victories against the teams of Uruguay, Bolivia and Colombia, the latter thrashed it 1-6.

#LaTri Details of the work accomplished this Tuesday, by those directed by #GustavoAlfaro 📝 https://t.co/FlgtT9eYzA ⭕️🇪🇨 # TodosentrenamosaLaTri pic.twitter.com/70JDEXYrF0 – La Tri (@LaTri) June 1, 2021

“We recognize that we are below Brazil, but we do not feel inferior (…) If we have the capacity to take them to our land, we can harm them, ”Gustavo Alfaro said at a press conference.

