Madness: FIFA will evaluate the possibility of holding the World Cup every two years



Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, made the announcement this Friday during the congress.

The Soccer World Cup as we know it could continue to undergo modifications. It is already known that the 2026 World Cup will be made up of 48 teams and not 32, as it has usually been and will be until Qatar 2022. On this occasion, what could change is the time interval between the realization of one event and another. FIFA approved to discuss the possibility of holding a World Cup every two years.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation made the proposal, hinting at the possibility of reducing friendly hits to accommodate a calendar that could bear the burden of having a World Cup every two years. The proposal was strongly supported: 166 votes in favor, 22 votes against and 21 abstentions.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, gave more indications of where the debate could go: “Are we really convinced that playing playoffs throughout the year is the right way when we talk about fans wanting more big games?“, he asked himself.

What did you do with that question? To question the spectacle of the playoffs, which in an eventual calendar with the World Cup every two years, perhaps would lose their meaning. One possibility is to grant quotas in the most important competitions of each continent: Eurocup, America’s Cup, Gold Cup, Africa Cup and Asia Cup. Thus, the qualifiers may come to an end, and the friendly matches would be much less.

However, it is a debate that will bring conflicting positions. Infantino points out that FIFA will first think about the sporting aspect and not the commercial aspect. Time will tell.

