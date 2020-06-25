The mecca of professional wrestling, Madison Square Garden, has played a huge role in WWE history, celebrating some of the most successful events for the company, including the first edition of WrestleMania. The Undertaker has also had many memorable moments at The Garden, including his fight at WrestleMania 20 against Kayfabe’s brother Kane.

With The Undertaker announcing his retirement from WWE earlier this week, social media was filled with tweets and #ThankYouTaker posts from fans of The Phenom. Now, the most iconic venue at Madison Square Garden has also posted their thanks, and paid tribute to The Undertaker.

Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl – MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020

The Undertaker has a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe

In the final chapter of the WWE Network documentary series The Last Ride, The Undertaker apparently announced his retirement by mentioning that he has no desire to get back into a fighting ring. The documentary astonishingly captures the humanized version of The Phenom as Mark Calway, the person behind the character, and takes fans through their journey over the years.

After struggling to find the perfect time and the fight to hang up his boots, The Undertaker seems to finally be satisfied with his Boneyard fight against AJ Styles earlier this year at WrestleMania 36, ​​which could be his last WWE fight.

The Undertaker’s last appearance at Madison Square Garden was last year for a special appearance on SmackDown. The show began with a promotion that claimed that MSG was their home and sacred ground. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who ended up receiving a Dead Man chokeslam.

