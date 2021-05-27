Madison roars: Derrick Rose emerges and Knicks tie

A long series. It is what it seems that the confrontation between Knicks and Hawks is going to be, which the New Yorkers have matched in a tremendous effort and pulling from pride and from a Madison Square Garden delighted to be reunited with playoff basketball. The team led by Tom Thibodeau, fourth in regular season, He has a tall rival in front of him and a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to go through the round in a tie in which it is difficult to make certain predictions. Nobody knows what will happen between two young projects that come off good seasons, especially in the case of the Knicks, the sensation of the year. The Hawks, who have not been so much, They straightened things out after Lloyd Pierce was fired and Nate McMillan became interim. And with all these variables, the series moves to Atlanta with a tie (1-1), a slight superiority for the Knicks, but the field advantage in the Hawks and everything to be decided.

The best of the second game was the same as in the first: Derrick Rose. The point guard went to 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the initial duel, in addition to putting a basket that seemed the definitive one, if it weren’t for Trae Young, his enormous talent and an index finger in his mouth asking for Madison’s silence in a gesture as daring as it is historical. In this new assault, there was no miracle on the part of the Atlanta team, but there was the certification that we are facing two sides of the same coin. Youth, but cheek; talent on the one hand, work on the other. Rose, this time, reached 26 points, with 4 rebounds and 4 assists, with 9 of 21 in field goals, 2 of 3 in triples and 6 of 6 in free throws. Everything changed after the break, as the Knicks were in trouble: in the first half, su disadvantage was 44-57 and everything foreshadowed the 0-2. However, Thibodeau adjusted and only allowed 18 and 17 points from the Hawks in the last two quarters. A true teacher.

Rose was not alone in the fight: Julius Randle, still far from the level that has earned him the Most Improved Player award and being one of the revelations of the year, has gone to 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Has had a bad series of shots (5 of 16, with 2 of 7 in triples) and has lost 4 balls, but he has not been primed at launch and has managed to give in while producing in other facets of the game. In addition, the Knicks have had another 15 points from Reggie Bullock, with 13 from RJ Barret and 11 from Alec Burks. And almost 39 minutes of Rose, on the way to 33 years old and with an eternal string of injuries behind her. Who knew that the MVP of the season in 2011 was going to be the differentiator of a playoff series at this point?. The confidence Thibs has in him and the scraps of talent he still has have brought about the miracle. And the fan only has to enjoy the exhibition.

For the Hawks, the second-half sinking was tremendous. In that period of time, only 27.5% in field goals (11 of 40, an embarrassment) and a Pyrrhic 3 of 19 in triples, below 16%. In addition to losing 6 balls and making 10 fouls in that time. One way or another, having won the first game allowed them to face this one with nothing to lose and much to gain, and victory was possible in the first half, before local pride emerged. Trae was again the best (30 points and 7 assists), but Bogdanovic was adrift from the outside (2 of 13 in triples, 0 of 7 in the second half) and Gallinari (2 of 9) did not improve the situation either. Capela contributed a lot of energy (4 + 13, with 5 blocks) and De’Andre Hunter went to 18 points (with 9 of 11 in free throws), but the change in trend after the break was too big a slab against a squad as well worked as Thibodeau’s. One way or another, 1-1 and heading to Atlanta. Storm is coming.