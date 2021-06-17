Madison LeCroy talks about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

. Woman related to Alex Rodríguez sends message to Jennifer Lopez

Madison LeCroy made a cheeky comment about rumors that she is to blame for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez breakup, joking that she has more to say.

The separation of Rodríguez and López in the headlines generated a romantic reunion for the singer and her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2002.

Lopez and Affleck were photographed kissing at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant over the weekend, more than 15 years after their split, Page Six reported.

Now, LeCroy is taking credit for the revival of the celebrity relationship, amid accusations that she was “the other woman” that led to López and Rodríguez’s breakup earlier this year.

“I’m saying you’re welcome,” LeCroy told US Weekly about the “Benifer” meeting.

The “Southern Charm” star clarified that she never had a relationship with Rodríguez while he was engaged to López.

“I mean, I’ll be honest with you. I had nothing to do with the reason they separated (J.Lo and A-ROD), and I think everyone knows it, ”the model told the outlet. “And if you don’t know, then it’s ridiculous, let’s be honest.”

LeCroy also promised to share his side of the story if he returns for another season of “Southern Charm.”

“I am happy to tell my story,” said the Bravo star. “If you ask me the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I’ll say this: the reason it doesn’t bother me is because I’m innocent in that sense. “

LeCroy was upset when she was accused of breaking Rodríguez’s engagement

Rumors about LeCroy’s alleged relationship with the retired New York Yankees player first circulated during the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, when her co-star, Craig Conover, accused her of “flying all over the world. country ”and sleeping with“ married men, former MLB players ”.

Conover later claimed that LeCroy flew to Miami to connect with a prominent former MLB player, according to Entertainment Tonight. He also called her a “home wrecker.”

LeCroy’s ex, Austen Kroll, also accused her of Facetiming a famous athlete “all the time.” It wasn’t long before rumors surfaced that the mystery man was Rodriguez, who had “liked” LeCroy’s Instagram posts around the same time.

In a statement to Page Six, LeCroy admitted to communicating with Rodriguez, but insisted she was not having an affair with him.

“He never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” the “Southern Charm” star told the outlet. “I don’t want anything bad for your family or mine. We are definitely innocent in this. “

But a source told Page Six that “the Madison LeCroy scandal” was the reason Lopez ended her engagement to Rodriguez, because she was “really embarrassed.”

Later, another insider told The Sun that LeCroy was upset that Rodriguez “never acknowledged” his part in their relationship before splitting with his famous fiancée. LeCroy was also said to be “shocked” by the celebrity couple’s breakup, even though she was aware that “Alex was having trouble with Jennifer.”

“She is furious that Alex never acknowledged her part in the communication they had and tried to make it seem that he did not know her,” added the source, noting that Rodriguez even had LeCroy sign a confidentiality agreement when they began to “talk.”

The source added that LeCroy was “upset” and had “anxiety” about the “implications” the story will have on her life.

Play

Jennifer Lopez and Álex Rodríguez separate? | Drop The Soup | EntertainmentOfficial video of Telemundo Suelta La Sopa. According to those close to the couple, Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez would be experiencing a deep marital crisis due to the constant fights and discussions they are having. Is it true? Time will tell! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/13rXHuX Suelta La Sopa: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news what… 2019-07-03T19: 54: 45Z

LeCroy recently went official on Instagram with a new boyfriend

While Lopez is back in Affleck’s arms, LeCroy has also found romance in the months after Rodriguez’s drama. The 30-year-old recently shared photos of herself posing with a mysterious man and captioned the post telling fans that she is “madly happy.”

LeCroy also told Us Weekly that she met her new man at a bar when she was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, for a bachelorette party.

“He was there for a friend’s birthday party,” LeCroy said. “I didn’t know him at the moment, but he walked into this bar and we immediately looked at each other from across the room. It was like instant. And I mean you really can’t ignore it. … It is absolutely impressive ”.

She added that her man, whose name she has not made public, approached her at the bar and said he needed her number because he had to “see her again.”

This is the original version of Heavy