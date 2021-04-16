Madison LeCroy talked about the breakup of JLo and A-Rod

Madison lecroy spoke of JLo and A-Rod break up, expressing that he wishes them all the best. REALLY? LOL!

In case you wonder Who? and who is she? She is ‘supposedly’ the reason JLo and Alex Rodriguez broke up a month ago. The reality star “Southern Charm” was embroiled in a controversy when her peers accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with a famous former player, she later revealed that it was Alex Rodriguez.

She revealed to Andy Cohen about the mysterious man, before it was known that he was A-Rod:

“He contacted me, and yes, we texted each other privately, but apart from that there was nothing else. I have never seen him (or) touched. “

Later she would tell PageSix that they never had a physical relationship, “He never was physically unfaithful to his fiancée with me” – he expressed. She said that she and 45-year-old Alex had only spoken on the phone, but had never been together in person, or anything like that.

This Thursday when the news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced their breakup on the Today Show, Madison LeCroy said:

“I wish you the best”

The funny thing is that Alex denied knowing Madison. Meanwhile, the man is singing at the top of his lungs to JLo, The ring for when, because it has not been returned, according to TMZ gossip.

