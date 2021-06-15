Madison LeCroy sends a letter to Jennifer López and also denies being to blame for her breakup with A Rod

“You’re welcome”, in English “You’re Welcome”, this is Madison LeCroy’s little message for Jennifer López. The model is the woman who starred in a tremendous scandal last year when it was leaked worldwide that she was holding private conversations with Alex Rodríguez, who at that time was JLo’s boyfriend and fiancé.

Despite all the criticism she received, because it should be noted that very few believed that her relationship with Alex was solely via telephone, the “Southern Charm” star denied that there was anything else between them. This was also denied by Rodríguez’s team. And it is that to this day she maintains that she is not the culprit that A Rod and Jennifer López have ended. In an interview for US Weekly she said: “I’ll be honest with you. I had nothing to do with the reason they broke up, and I think everyone knows it. And if they don’t know, then it’s ridiculous, let’s be honest. ”

Now, it seems that there is a lot to tell, as she has told the magazine that if she returns to “Southern Charm”, for its eighth season it could reveal what exactly happened between her and A Rod. She added that she would be happy to expose her version of events because she knows she is innocent: “If you ask me, yes, I will tell the truth. I’ll say this: the reason it doesn’t bother me is because I’m innocent in that sense. ”

Be careful, the gossips say that Madison LeCroy did travel to Miami during the pandemic to meet A Rod. Sure, this has not been confirmed, but the rumor remains in the minds of many.

Jennifer López breaks down in tears at her sister Lynda López’s birthday celebration