Madison LeCroy Addresses Shirt Falling Off on Instagram Live

Madison LeCroy is speaking out about an Instagram Live video she filmed, saying she was drunk at the time and didn’t mean to show her breasts on camera. In the video, which made the rounds online, the Southern Charm star filmed herself dancing with a friend to Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together” (relatable). And at one point, her top accidentally fell off, which happens to the best of us TBH!

Speaking on Insta Stories the next day, Madison said “Yes, I feel awful. Embarrassed. Drunk. Still. Last night was not my best.” She added that “I had a good time, like clearly! I just noticed that my boobs were out all over the internet but hey, is that the first time you’ve ever seen some tits before?”

She then showed her sports bra, saying “Give me a break, y’all. I got drunk, I got sloppy. Forget about it. Why are you so worried? It’s my life. See this? It says Madison LeCroy. My fucking page. I do what I want to do. Worry about yourself. “

I mean, fair enough! As a reminder, Madison has most recently been in the news thanks to false (false!) Rumors that she was having an affair with Alex Rodriguez while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez. She’s since revealed that she’s dating someone new whose identity remains a mystery at this point. “I just kept it private because I wanted to have a fair shot at being in love and, like, having no outside opinion .. But I also am not going to hide my life because of trolls or people on social media who want to speak my narrative, ”she recently told Us Weekly. “We kept it quiet for a while until I met all of his friends and it was a large group of people [who knew]. “

