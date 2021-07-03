Madison Keys manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Elise Mertens

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 03:45 CEST

The american Madison keys, number 27 in the WTA and seed number 23, won by 7-5 and 6-3 in an hour and twenty minutes to the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 16 in the WTA and seed number 13, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

During the match, the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 67% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 67% of the service points. As for the Belgian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, obtained a 54% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 56% of her service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Keys and the Swiss Viktorija golubic, number 66.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 237 tennis players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited ones. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.