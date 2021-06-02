Madison Keys achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Leylah Annie Fernandez

06/02/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

Madison keys, American, number 24 in the WTA and seed number 23, won in one hour and thirty-four minutes by 6-1 and 7-5 to Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canadian tennis player, number 69 in the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The Canadian managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the American tennis player, for her part, did it 5 times. In addition, the American player had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 63% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 58% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 48 % of service points.

The American player will face the Belarusian tennis player in the round of 32 Victoria Azarenka, number 16 and seeded number 15.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those that have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and those that are invited.