Madison Bumgarner reliving what was in 2014; justifying your contract

The pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Madison bumgarner, is silencing his haters after good performances in the MLB.

Madison bumgarner Who exhausted his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020, where he had a lousy 1-4 record with a 6.48 ERA in 41 innings with 32 strikeouts, and already had the same number of innings this season of the season. MLB 2021.

The two-time champion of the MLB and 2014 World Series MVP, he has a 4-0 record and 0.90 ERA with 34K and just 2 BBs in his last 5 starts.

He has a 4-2 record with a 4.12 ERA in 43.2 innings with 49 strikeouts, doing in a month and a half what he did last season.

Bumgarner He pitched 7 scoreless innings and dropped his WHIP to 0.47 in his last 5 starts, the lowest for a NL pitcher since Pete Alexander in 1915.

Here the report:

Madison Bumgarner has a 0.47 WHIP over his last 5 starts, the lowest WHIP by an NL pitcher over a 5-start span in a season since Pete Alexander in 1915. 🤯 (h / t @StatsbySTATS) pic.twitter.com/fNtXI7Uvqf – MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2021

It should be noted that we are talking about a pitcher who signed for 80 million with the Arizona Diamondbakcs for four seasons, that is, he is not guaranteed for more than six seasons and therefore he must fix these numbers if he wants to opt for another good contract in the league. MLB .

The left handed Madison bumgarner He is a 2-time silver bat, 3-time World Series Champion, 4-time All-Star, Championship Series MVP, and 2014 World Series MVP.