Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves

D-Backs and Braves played a doubleheader in the 2021 season of Big leagues, being Madison bumgarner the starter of the second game for Arizona and put down a remarkable performance from the mound, throwing no-hitter. However, having been in a seven-episode encounter, it does not count as official.

Madison bumgarner he worked all seven innings, allowing no hits, no runs, or walks and striking out seven total, a remarkable and historic performance for a no-hitter unofficial by the baseball regulations of the MLB.

Here is the last out:

Madison Bumgarner throws the first * seven-inning * no-hitter in MLB history pic.twitter.com/3nBbufyxOM – The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) April 25, 2021

Also, with that no-hitter in seven chapters, Bumgarner shows at 31 that he is back at his level in the MLB, remembering that at the time he was listed as one of the best pitchers in the league and boasts three World Series championships.

Although it was known that a no-hitter that did not count as an officer, the companions of Madison bumgarner in the DBacks they did not hesitate to go out and celebrate with him this quality outing that he had this Sunday of Big leagues.

Here is the report:

IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK. MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME! pic.twitter.com/nRHNWX0DVV – Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 25, 2021

Bumgarner This season he has a 3.31 ERA, with 27 strikeouts and a 2-2 record with the D-Backs in 25.2 innings of work this season. Big leagues.