Madison Brengle wins over María Camila Osorio Serrano

05/31/2021

On at 13:30 CEST

The american Madison brengle, number 84 of the WTA, gave the surprise when winning by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombian tennis player, number 98 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

During the match, the American tennis player managed to break the serve 8 times to her opponent, in the first service she was 73% effective, committed 5 double faults and got 47% of the points on serve. As for the Colombian tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times and her effectiveness data is 68%, 10 double faults and 40% of points obtained on serve.

The American will be measured in the thirtieth final of the tournament with the winner of the match in which the Canadian player will face Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and the slovenian tennis player Tamara zidansek.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is carried out on exterior clay and a total of 238 players face their faces. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among which are classified directly, the winners of the phases prior to the championship and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 in パ リ.