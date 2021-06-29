Madison Brengle moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

06/29/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The American player Madison brengle, number 82 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 3-6, 7-5 and 10-8 to Christina Mchale, American tennis player, number 97 of the WTA. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

Mchale managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Brengle did it 6 times. Likewise, Brengle achieved an 81% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 63% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 66% effectiveness, 7 double faults and 57% of points obtained at service.

During the 30th final Brengle will face off against the American Sofia kenin, number 6 and seeded number 4.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.