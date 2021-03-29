Madelene Sagstrom confesses she was sexually abused

02/23/2021 at 11:02 CET

Sixteen years suffering in silence, not knowing how to deal with it. The Swedish golfer Madelene sagstrom, who is now 28, has decided to tell it so that his case can be used to help people who are in the same situation.

The number 62 in the world, has revealed that she suffered sexual abuse by an adult, who was a friend of her at that time, when she was only seven years old. It was in 2016 when he told his mentor Robert Karlsson and that “I immersed myself in golf, which was my lifeline. As I played well, everything was fine. Robert It was the biggest step I ever made and it is the reason why I won three tournaments in 2016 and got the card for the LPGA circuit. I didn’t need to hide anymore. “

But something was not going well and the trauma began to surface: “I did not realize that I did not like who he was. I reproached myself for years. I hated myself. I hurt myself physically and mentally and that scared me.” That made him need to tell it to his closest environment to free himself: “The walls fell. Finding a voice and courage to tell my experience has taken time. But if someone feels identified with it, it will have been worth it.”