Lisbon.- The German citizen suspected in the case of the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann, identified as Christian B., was in prison in Portugal twice before the disappearance of the minor, for crimes of theft.

According to the Portuguese weekly Expresso, the new suspect was in the Portimão prison in the Algarve between March and December 2006 for fuel theft and left the prison five months before Madeleine’s disappearance.

.

Previously, in 1999, he had already served another two months in prison in Portugal, in the Évora prison, for “small thefts”.

The German left the country in 2007, the year of the disappearance of the British girl, but returned nine years later, when he was arrested again to be extradited to Germany to serve a sentence for the crime of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Portuguese weekly. .

British, Portuguese and German authorities announced last Wednesday that the “Maddie case” had a new suspect, a 43-year-old German who lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and who is serving a prison term in Germany for another crime. .

The identification of the suspect has relaunched the case 13 years after Madeleine’s disappearance, which the Prosecutor of the German city of Braunschweig considers dead.

The case has brought attention back to Praia da Luz, the Algarve area where the tourist apartment where Madeleine was vacationing with her parents when she disappeared at the age of three is located.

The Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to . that “the process is under investigation, with ongoing proceedings, mainly the investigation of witnesses.”

Madeleine McCann disappeared the night of May 3, 2007 from the room in which he slept with his brothers Amelie and Sean, barely babies, in the Praia da Luz apartment where he spent the holidays.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant and assured police that they were taking turns monitoring their respective children asleep. On one of those visits, Maddie was found to be gone.

Until now, the two great theories about the disappearance, which came to confront the Portuguese and British police, pointed to the environment of the minor or to the action of an international pedophile group that had kidnapped her.

